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No court can force minor to carry pregnancy against her will: Supreme Court

The top court remarked that the reproductive autonomy of a woman must be accorded the highest importance.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 08:46 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 08:46 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtpregnancyminor

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