No criminal offence in mere breach of contract: SC

"Prima facie, in our opinion, mere breach of contract does not amount to an offence under Section 420 or Section 406 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, unless fraudulent or dishonest intention is shown right at the beginning of the transaction," the bench said.

The bench further pointed out that the court has repeatedly cautioned about converting purely civil disputes into criminal cases.

"Any effort to settle civil disputes and claims, which do not involve any criminal offence, by applying pressure through criminal prosecution should be deprecated and discouraged," the bench added.

After hearing the parties, the court allowed the appeal against the Rajasthan High Court's October 10, 2023 order denying them pre-arrest bail.