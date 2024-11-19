No disciplinary proceedings can be initiated against employee after retirement: Supreme Court

The apex court also noted the respondent employee had actually superannuated from service in SBI on December 26, 2003 on completion of 30 years of service but his service was extended prior thereto on August 05, 2003 from December 27, 2003 to October 01, 2010. But after October 01, 2010 there was no further extension of service.

Upholding the HC's order, the bench said disciplinary proceeding against the respondent was not initiated on August 18, 2009 when the first notice to show cause was issued but was initiated only on March 18, 2011 when the disciplinary authority issued the charge memo to him.

The SBI's counsel claimed it was the case of the employee himself before the enquiry officer, disciplinary authority as well as before the appellate authority that he was due to superannuate on October 30, 2012. He also did not plead either before the said authorities or before the High Court that he had ceased to be in service of SBI from October 01, 2010 and therefore the disciplinary proceeding initiated thereafter on March 18, 2011 was void-ab-initio. As such, it said, the High Court was not justified in accepting the challenge to the order of penalty on a completely different ground.

"We are afraid we cannot accept such a contention on behalf of the appellants. Where the disciplinary proceeding itself is without jurisdiction, upholding the same on the specious plea that it was not challenged on the ground of lack of jurisdiction would be tantamount to giving imprimatur to a patently illegal proceeding," the bench said.