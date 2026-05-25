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No Ebola case reported in India so far, says Health Minister Nadda

Nadda reviews preparedness
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 14:55 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 14:55 IST
India NewsJP NaddaEbola

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