No evidence to show wrongdoing in excise policy formulation by Kejriwal: Lawyer

New Delhi: Arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer on Friday told a Delhi court that there was "no material" or "evidence" to show any wrongdoing in excise policy formulation or receipt of any proceeds by the AAP supremo.

The 55-year-old Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday under the anti-money laundering law from his official residence in the Civil Lines area of Delhi. He was produced on Friday before the Rouse Avenue court, which sent him to the ED's custody till March 28.

While opposing the ED's demand for his custody, Kejriwal's lawyer told the court "that the present case is stitched together only on the basis of statements of co-accused and statement of officers who are working under the control of the complainant herein i.e. LG of Delhi".