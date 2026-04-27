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No fertiliser shortage for Kharif: India ramps up imports despite raising costs

Despite the global price surge due to West Asia conflicts, retail prices of urea and DAP in India will remain unchanged.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 13:30 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 13:30 IST
India NewsImportsfertiliserKharif

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