<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/centre">Centre</a> on Monday said India plans to import 64 lakh tonnes of urea and 19 lakh tonnes of other fertilisers for the kharif season, as the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> crisis has nearly doubled global prices and raised the import bill.</p> <p>"There is a strong supply situation for the kharif season with no shortages reported so far," Aparna S Sharma, Additional Secretary in the Department of Fertilisers, told the media. </p> <p>Despite the global price surge due to West Asia conflicts, retail prices of urea and DAP in India will remain unchanged, she said.</p> <p>"Most imports come through the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> and we are confident of timely supplies," the official added.</p> <p>The Fertilizer Ministry also admitted that domestic production dipped in March due to force majeure on gas deliveries, pulling plant utilisation down to 60-65 per cent.</p> <p>As per the domestic retail prices are concerned, she said urea continues to be sold at Rs 266.50 per 45 kg bag and DAP at Rs 1,350 per 50 kg bag.</p> <p>"Now we have taken measures to import gas even at a higher cost. Availability of gas for urea units, which earlier was 60-65 per cent, is now 97 per cent. So our urea production has been very good after that," she said.</p> <p>Post-crisis domestic urea production has reached 35.4 lakh tonne.</p>.India to import record 2.5 million tons of urea at nearly double price paid two months ago.<p> The government has also floated a global tender for the import of 19 lakh tonnes of non-urea fertilisers, comprising 12 lakh tonnes of DAP, 4 lakh tonnes of Triple Superphosphate (TSP), and 3 lakh tonnes of Ammonium Sulphate, to ensure adequate supplies during the peak kharif season.</p>.<p>A call for further import of urea and non-urea fertilisers will be made after assessing domestic production and demand.</p> <p>For the period April 1 to April 26, urea availability stood at 71.58 lakh tonne against a requirement of 18.17 lakh tonne. DAP availability was 22.35 lakh tonne as against a requirement of 5.90 lakh tonne. MoP availability stood at 12.46 lakh tonne and SSP at 26.26 lakh tonne.</p> <p>For the 2026 kharif season, the total fertiliser requirement has been assessed at 390.54 lakh tonnes, against which an opening stock of 190.21 lakh tonnes - nearly 49 per cent of the seasonal requirement - is already in place, the government said. </p>