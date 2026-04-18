Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

No FIR against Rahul as Allahabad High Court stays order

The HC had said in its order that the matter needed to be investigated and that the investigation might be conducted by the state government or by a central agency.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 16:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 April 2026, 16:26 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiAllahabad High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us