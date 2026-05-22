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No fuel shortage in Maharashtra, assures Bhujbal as panic-buying grips several districts.

The minister's remarks have come after the state witnessed a massive single-day surge in fuel sales.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 09:47 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 09:47 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtrafuelWest Asiafuel hikecrisis

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