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'No fuel supply issue': Oil Minister Puri amid PM Modi's austerity appeal, says India has 45 days of LPG stock

The Oil Minister said PM Narendra Modi's austerity appeal should be taken as a wake up call and urged to start thinking of 'measures' to lessen fiscal strain from West Asia conflict.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 09:49 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 09:49 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsLPGHardeep Singh Puri

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