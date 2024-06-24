No government should overlook threat of terrorism emanating from its territories for political gains: Indian envoy to Canada

"Governments, security agencies, and international organisations must work in concert to dismantle terrorist networks, disrupt their financing, and counter their twisted ideologies,” he added.

The memorial services were held at a time when relations between Canada and India are under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Nijjar's killing.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd" and "motivated".

Earlier, in a statement, the Indian High Commission said it was "unfortunate" that such actions are allowed to be "routine" on many occasions here when it should be condemned by all peace-loving countries and people.

"While thirty-nine years have passed since the cowardly act, terrorism has unfortunately assumed proportions of an existential threat to international peace and security today," the Indian high commission's statement said.

"Any act of glorifying terrorism, including the bombing of Al-182 in 1985, is deplorable and should be condemned by all peace-loving countries and people," it said.

"It is unfortunate that such actions are allowed to be routine on many occasions in Canada," it added.

Last week, India strongly objected to the Canadian parliament observing a "one-minute silence" in memory of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down in British Columbia in June last year.

India also insisted on Friday that the Canadian authorities must take action against those advocating violence and carrying out an anti-India campaign in Canada.

India lodged a strong protest with Canada on Thursday over Khalistani extremists holding a so-called "citizens court" and burning an effigy of the Indian prime minister outside the Indian consulate in Vancouver.

Asserting that terrorism knows "no borders, nationality, or race" and it is a challenge that the international community needs to combat collectively, the Indian mission here said that over the years, India has led from the front to counter-terrorism with support from like-minded countries.