No greater feeling than serving those in need: Outgoing CJI D Y Chandrachud

Heading a four-judge ceremonial bench, also comprising CJI-designate Sanjiv Khanna, Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, which assembled to bid him farewell, the CJI expressed a deep sense of fulfilment, not only for the work accomplished but for the opportunity to serve the country.