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No heavy vehicle to be parked or stopped on national highways: Supreme Court

The court underscored the safety of the commuter as an integral facet of the right to live with dignity and a constitutional obligation under Article 21.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 16:58 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 16:58 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNational Highwaysheavy vehicles

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