<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> has said no heavy vehicle should be parked or stopped on any <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-highway">national highway</a> carriageway except at a designated bay, holding that the "safety of a commuter" as an integral facet of "right to live with dignity" under <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/article-21">Article 21</a> of the Constitution.</p>.<p>In its directions to address the systemic flaws at the national highways and expressways, a bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar said, "The right to life is enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution is not merely a guarantee against the unlawful taking of life, but a positive mandate upon the State to ensure a safe environment where human life is preserved and valued."</p>.<p>The court underscored the safety of the commuter as an integral facet of the right to live with dignity and a constitutional obligation under Article 21.</p>.<p>Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and amicus curiae, A N S Nadkarni gave suggestions indicating the nature of interim directions that could be considered for being issued during pendency of a suo motu proceedings. </p>.Parliamentary panel seeks national highway safety force to cut road deaths.<p>The bench invoked Article 142 to pass the order in the suo motu case after two tragic highway accidents one, in Rajasthan's Phalodi, where a tempo traveler slammed into a stationary truck and the another one in Telangana's Rangareddy, where a passenger bus collided with a gravel-carrying truck.</p>.<p>In its interim directions, the court said no heavy or commercial vehicle would be parked or stopped on any national highway carriageway or paved shoulder except at a designated bay, lay-bye, or wayside amenity.</p>.<p>The enforcement should be effected through the Advanced Traffic Management System – ATMS real-time alerts to State Police, GPS – timestamped photographic evidence, and integrated eChallan generation, it said.</p>.<p>"These directions must be complied with by the officials and personnel of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-highway-authority-of-india">National Highway Authority of India</a>, State Police, State Transport Department. The District Magistrates of the concerned districts shall set-up a standard operating procedure for this purpose as regards periodical inspections and patrolling by all these authorities," the bench ordered.</p>