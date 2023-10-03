No immediate relief for Chandrababu Naidu, Supreme Court to hear plea to quash FIR on October 9

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Ranjit Kumar for the Andhra Pradesh government submitted that the investigation in the matter began prior to July, 2018 when the Section 17 A became applicable, so no sanction was required.

Singhvi said the matter related to Cabinet decision and the official discharge of his duties. The amendment in the law in the form of Section 17 A was to grant protection to the public servants, he said.

The bench asked if Section 17A would also be applicable for the offences under the Indian Penal Code. The counsel said the shield was available for any offence.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the FIR was filed on December 9, 2021 based on a letter sent to the police authorities in September, 2021.

According to the FIR, Naidu committed the offence, by abusing his official position and allowed the other accused to fraudulently swindle the money.

"Section 17A does not admit any ambiguity to prevent regime revenge. It leaves no manner of doubt that the offences were related to the period between 2015 to 2018. It is pure procedure something to do with the date of inquiry and not the date of offence," the counsel.

The state government counsel said the inquiry is prior to inception of 17 A, so the question seeking sanction from the competent authority does not arise.

Naidu was arrested on September 8 in 2021 FIR related to alleged Rs 371 crore scam in setting up skill development centres.

He challenged the High Court's September 22 order refusing to quash the FIR lodged on December 9, 2021 and order of his judicial remand.

His plea stated both the initiation of the enquiry and the registration of the FIR is non est as both have been initiated and continue till date without a mandatory approval under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended on July 26, 2018.