'No intention to insult judiciary': BJP on NCERT textbook row
The BJP's remarks came after the Supreme Court imposed a blanket ban on the Class 8 NCERT book carrying a chapter on corruption in the judiciary, and ordered the seizure of all physical copies, along with the takedown of its digital forms.
The Supreme Court is rightly agitated over critical references to the judiciary in NCERT textbooks. Actually the way NCERT textbooks have been rewritten over the past decade is disgraceful, apart from being dangerous as well. It has been a RSS-driven exercise full of mischief and…