Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

No law should be burden on citizens, govt reforms must make life easy: PM Modi to NDA MPs

Addressing an NDA parliamentary party meeting, PM Modi also said the country is now in a full-fledged 'Reform Express' phase, where reforms are happening rapidly and with clear intent.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 08:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 08:24 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiNDA

Follow us on :

Follow Us