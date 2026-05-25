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'No lessons learnt from previous incidents': Supreme Court to NTA on NEET paper leak, seeks response from Centre & agencies

The NEET-UG 2026 examination, held on May 3, was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of paper leakage. The CBI is currently investigating the case.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 12:39 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 12:39 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNEETNational Testing Agency (NTA)

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