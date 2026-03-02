Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

No links to transnational violence: India reiterates no role in Nijjar killing

India has been trashing Canada's allegations of an Indian link to the killing of the Sikh extremist in 2023.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 17:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 17:00 IST
India NewsCanadaKhalistangeopolitics

Follow us on :

Follow Us