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'No lockdown in India': Hardeep Puri says 'no such proposal under consideration' amid fuel crisis

Puri urges citizens to remain calm and not to spread rumours
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 05:03 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 05:03 IST
India NewsLPGHardeep Singh PuriWest Asianatural gasLockdown

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