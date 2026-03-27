<p>Amid the ongoing LPG crisis triggered by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> conflict, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hardeep-singh-puri">Hardeep Singh Puri </a>has termed rumors of lockdown in India as "false". </p><p>In a post shared on X on Friday, addressing the concerns of energy crisis, Puri said, "Rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false. Let me state this clearly, there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India."</p>.<p>"Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM, necessary steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel, energy, and other critical supplies for our citizens. We are fully prepared to handle emerging challenges," he wrote, assuring that India has enough supplies. </p><p>He added that India has always demonstrated resilience in such global uncertainties, and it will continue to act in a "timely, proactive, and coordinated manner".</p><p>Puri also urged citizens to remain calm and cautioned people not to spread rumours in such a situation which could be "irresponsible and harmful".</p>