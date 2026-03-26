<p>People dining out may have recently noticed reduced menus and even slight surcharges on their bills, amid the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-israel-war-live-updates-breaking-news-live-west-asia-middle-east-conflict-videos-mojtaba-khamenei-iran-supreme-leader-donald-trump-benjamin-netanyahu-tehran-strait-of-hormuz-lpg-shortage-oil-crisis-4-3944998">West Asia conflict </a>and the resulting<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/lpg-shortage-bengaluru-pg-owners-demand-500-cylinders-a-day-3940896"> LPG concerns</a> in India. Several posts on social media have pointed out that some restaurants were adding extra charges under labels like “LPG charges”, “gas surcharge” or “fuel cost recovery”, leaving customers worried.</p><p>However, authorities have now stepped in to address the issue, clarifying that such charges on fuel are not acceptable. </p><p>In a<a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2245074&reg=3&lang=1"> press release </a>dated March 25, 2026, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (<a href="https://doca.gov.in/ccpa/">CCPA</a>) said it has taken serious note of restaurants and hotels imposing additional fuel-related charges on bills.</p>.Chhattisgarh caps commercial LPG supply, sets timeline for domestic refill booking.<p>"The CCPA has observed, based on grievances received on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH), and media reports, that certain hotels and restaurants are levying such charges in the consumer bill by default, over and above the price of food and beverages displayed in the menu and applicable taxes. Such practices result in lack of transparency and impose unjustified costs on consumers," a release read. </p><p>"Observing that such charges are being imposed by default to circumvent existing guidelines on service charges, the Authority has issued a fresh advisory under section 10 of the Consumer Protection Act 2019 directing that no such charges shall be levied automatically, and warned that violations may invite strict action," it stated further. </p><p>Notably, CCPA is closely monitoring such practices across the country and is said to take action against any violation, including the imposition of unfair or unauthorized charges by hotels and restaurants. </p>