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No 'LPG, fuel charges': Consumer Protection Authority warns hotels against levying extra charge amid crisis

'Such practices result in lack of transparency and impose unjustified costs on consumers,' the press release said.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 10:07 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 10:07 IST
India NewsFoodLPGrestaurantsCentral Consumer Protection Authorityfuel cost

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