‘No matter who attends or doesn't, I will go’: AAP MP Harbhajan Singh on attending Ram temple consecration event

Renowned cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh hardened his stance on visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya for the 'pran-pratishtha' ceremony scheduled to take place on January 22.

Amid several opposition parties turning down the invitation, the former spinner told ANI that “Whoever goes and whoever doesn't, I will definitely go...doesn't matter which party goes and which party doesn't.”

Stressing that those who have a problem with him attending the function are free to do whatever they want, the AAP MP said, "It is our good fortune that this temple is being built at this time, so we all should go and get the blessings.”

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya will be held on January 22 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries in attendance.