No money found in ED raids; Delhi CM will reveal everything on March 28: Arvind Kejriwal's wife

New Delhi: Claiming that not a single penny was recovered during raids in connection with the “so-called liquor scam”, Sunita Kejriwal has said that her husband and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will reveal in a court on Thursday where the money has been stashed and will also provide evidence for it.
In her second video message on Wednesday after Kejriwal’s arrest last week, Sunita also claimed that the government has slapped a fresh case against the Chief Minister for issuing instructions from custody to Water Minister Atishi to take steps to tackle possible water shortage during summer months.
“In the so-called liquor scam, the ED has conducted more than 250 raids. They are searching for the money of this so-called scam. They have found nothing yet. They raided Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendar Jain. Not a single penny was recovered. The raids took place at our place also. They could get only Rs 73,000,” she said.
“Where is this money from the so-called liquor scam? Arvind-ji told me he will tell where the money is on March 28 in court. He will also provide proof. He is an honest patriot who is fearless, brave,” she said.
Reacting to the video message, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said in Jammu, “when Lalu Prasad Yadav was caught in the fodder scam, Rabri Devi used to make announcements and then she caught hold of the chair gradually. Kejriwal used to talk about ethics. He himself is in custody as well as his colleagues.”
In the less than three-minute video released by AAP, Sunita said she met Kejriwal in ED custody and that his blood sugar level is not under control.
“However, his determination is strong. Two days ago, he directed Delhi Minister Atishi to resolve the water and sewer-related issues. What wrong did he do? The Centre has filed a case against Arvind Kejriwal even for this. Do they want to destroy Delhi? Do they want the people to keep suffering? Arvind Kejriwal is very pained by this,” she said.
In a cleverly crafted strategy, AAP has fielded Sunita to deliver Kejriwal's political messaging while Minister Atishi has become the face of administration. The choices in all probability have Kejriwal’s sanction and are aimed at avoiding unnecessary trouble over the leadership question in the absence of AAP supremo.
In her first video message on March 23, she had quoted Kejriwal as saying that no prison can keep him for long and he will soon return to serve the people of Delhi. Reading out his message from custody, she also said that Kejriwal has promised that the announcement of providing Rs 1,000 every month to eligible women would be implemented.
(Published 27 March 2024, 07:03 IST)