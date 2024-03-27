No money found in ED raids; Delhi CM will reveal everything on March 28: Arvind Kejriwal's wife

Reacting to the video message, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said in Jammu, “when Lalu Prasad Yadav was caught in the fodder scam, Rabri Devi used to make announcements and then she caught hold of the chair gradually. Kejriwal used to talk about ethics. He himself is in custody as well as his colleagues.”

In the less than three-minute video released by AAP, Sunita said she met Kejriwal in ED custody and that his blood sugar level is not under control.

“However, his determination is strong. Two days ago, he directed Delhi Minister Atishi to resolve the water and sewer-related issues. What wrong did he do? The Centre has filed a case against Arvind Kejriwal even for this. Do they want to destroy Delhi? Do they want the people to keep suffering? Arvind Kejriwal is very pained by this,” she said.