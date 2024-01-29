JOIN US
india

No more elections will be held in India if Modi wins 2024 LS polls: Kharge

'This will be the last opportunity for the people to save democracy in India. If Narendra Modi wins another election, there will be dictatorship in the country,' Kharge said while addressing a party rally.
Last Updated 29 January 2024, 12:19 IST

Bhubaneswar: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed apprehension that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be the last opportunity for the people to save democracy, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi might prefer dictatorship in case his party wins the upcoming polls.

He urged people to keep away from the BJP and its ideologue RSS, alleging that they are 'like poison'.

"This will be the last opportunity for the people to save democracy in India. If Narendra Modi wins another election, there will be dictatorship in the country," Kharge said while addressing a party rally.

On the JD(U) of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returning to the NDA leaving the Congress on Sunday, Kharge claimed it will not have any impact on the polls.

"One person quitting Mahagathbandhan will not weaken us. We will defeat BJP," he said.

(Published 29 January 2024, 12:19 IST)
