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No Naxal violence-hit districts in India anymore: Govt announces

A comprehensive security review completed after March 31 established that 'no district in the country falls under the LWE-affected category'.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 14:03 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 14:03 IST
India NewsMinistry of Home AffairsNaxal

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