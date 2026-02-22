<p>PM Modi on Sunday attacked the Congress for its youth wing's controversial shirtless protest during the recently held <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/impact-summit-proved-to-be-a-turning-point-how-world-will-utilise-power-of-ai-pm-modi-3907612">AI Summit</a> in Delhi</p><p>"I ask Congress leaders that the nation already knows your true form, what was the need to strip further?" Modi said targeting the grand old party.</p><p>"The 'crazy' (sarfira) and 'reckless' (be-lagaam) leader of Congress is bent on destroying the country," the PM added apparently targeting Rahul Gandhi.</p>.Not legitimate dissent, blatant assault on public order, says Delhi court on 'Shirtless' protest by Congress workers.<p>On Friday, police arrested Krishna Hari, national secretary of Youth Congress from Bihar; Kundan Yadav, state secretary of Bihar; Ajay Kumar, state president of Uttar Pradesh; and Narasimha Yadav from Telangana for holding a 'shirtless protest' inside an exhibition hall at the Summit.</p><p>The accused and others were holding T-shirts bearing images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, along with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal.</p><p>They also allegedly engaged in a protracted scuffle with security personnel and police staff deployed at the venue.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>