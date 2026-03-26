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'No need to panic': Govt claims 60 days of oil stocks, eight lakh tonnes of LPG secured

On LPG, the ministry said 8,00,000 tonnes of LPG cargoes have been secured and one full month of supply is firmly arranged.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 16:29 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 16:29 IST
India NewsLPGOilCrude

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