'No one could ever call me anti-women': Tharoor shares details of conversation with Rijiju
Sharing a picture of some opposition MPs standing with Rijiju in the Lok Sabha, Tharoor said, “A little post-adjournment gathering of Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha with our charming Parliamentary Affairs Minister.
A little post-adjournment gathering of Opposition MPs in the LokSabha with our charming Parliamentary Affairs Minister. When @KirenRijiju explained why he & his party were calling the Opposition “mahila virodhi”, it was pointed out to him that no one could ever call me… pic.twitter.com/9iyeJgqvF5