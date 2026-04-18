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'No one could ever call me anti-women': Tharoor shares details of conversation with Rijiju

Sharing a picture of some opposition MPs standing with Rijiju in the Lok Sabha, Tharoor said, “A little post-adjournment gathering of Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha with our charming Parliamentary Affairs Minister.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 11:44 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 11:44 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsShashi TharoorKiren Rijiju

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