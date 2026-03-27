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'No other country...': Amit Shah highlights steady petrol, diesel prices amid West Asia conflict

"We are ensuring uninterrupted supply while maintaining business as usual in the country," Shah said.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 18:50 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 18:50 IST
India NewsAmit ShahLPGWest Asia

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