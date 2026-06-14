No petrol or diesel? Union Minister Nitin Gadkari greenlights 100% ethanol for vehicles

<p>In a major step towards reducing dependency on imported fossil fuel and clean energy, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin%20gadkari">Nitin Gadkari</a> has announced that India has given legal recognition to 100% <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ethanol">ethanol</a> fuel. This means that vehicles will now be allowed to run entirely on ethanol. </p><p>While speaking at an event marking 12 years of the Narendra Modi government in Nagpur on Saturday, Gadkari said, “The approval would enable ethanol to emerge as a 'viable alternative to petrol', helping India lower its burden of Rs 22-lakh crore in annual fossil fuel imports”. </p><p>Gadkari affirmed that the file was officially signed late on Friday night, completing the regulatory framework for 100% ethanol fuel. </p>.India's push for ethanol-blended fuel to worsen water crisis: Report.<p>“Last night at around 8 pm, I signed the file making rules for 100% ethanol and giving it legal process,” he said.</p><p>While India has now allowed vehicles to run on ethanol, most existing cars on the road are incompatible with both E85 and E100, as they were designed for standard gasoline or low-ethanol blends and lack the necessary hardware and engine calibration.</p><p>Only recently, manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Toyota, Suzuki and Hyundai have started launching flex-fuel vehicles, specifically designed to run on higher blends of ethanol. </p><p>Ethanol is a renewable biofuel primarily a byproduct from sugarcane, corn, and other agricultural feedstocks. In India, most ethanol is derived from sugarcane-based products such as molasses.</p><p>It can be blended with petrol in varying proportions or used as a standalone fuel in specially designed flex-fuel vehicles.</p><p>Ethanol blending in fuel has been gaining popularity in the recent years, starting from low-level blends of up to 5–10% in many countries, gradually increasing to 20% (E20) in several markets as governments pushed for renewable fuel adoption. </p><p>Recently, specialised high-ethanol fuels like E85 (85% ethanol) have emerged in countries with strong flex-fuel vehicle programmes, particularly in Brazil and parts of the United States.</p><p>Gadkari explained that the government's goal is to gradually produce more fuel domestically and prepare alternatives to petrol and diesel.</p><p>“The country has an import of 22-lakh crores. Now, the resolution we made to reduce this import… gradually gas will also be produced in the country. An alternative to petrol and diesel will also be ready,” Gadkari said.</p><p>The Minister said that many companies will soon adopt to 100% ethanol vehicles, including two-wheelers.</p>.Centre proposes amendments to vehicle emission rules to promote higher ethanol blends, alternative fuel.<p>He highlighted that he had launched the Maruti Suzuki WagonR in a flex-fuel model that runs on 100% ethanol, adding that Hero MotoCorp, that sells three out of five two-wheelers in India, also launched flex-fuel bikes that can run on 100% ethanol.</p><p>He said that in the next two months major automakers, including Toyota, Suzuki, and Hyundai, will also launch vehicles that run entirely on 100% ethanol. </p><p>“In the next two months, companies such as Toyota, Suzuki, and Hyundai will also launch vehicles that run entirely on 100% ethanol,” Gadkari said.</p><p>According to the government, adoption of 100% ethanol is a strategic move toward energy independence and fuel security, potentially reducing India’s import bill by a substantial portion. </p><p>It also provides opportunity for automakers to manufacture flex-fuel vehicles that can run on ethanol alone, supporting the domestic biofuels industry and creating new revenue streams for farmers producing ethanol feedstock.</p>