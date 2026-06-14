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No petrol or diesel? Union Minister Nitin Gadkari greenlights 100% ethanol for vehicles

While India has now allowed vehicles to run on ethanol, most existing cars on the road are incompatible with both E85 and E100.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 10:42 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 10:42 IST
India NewsNitin GadkariEthanolVehicles

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