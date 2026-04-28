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No plan to raise petrol, diesel prices after assembly elections: Govt Official

According to the Petroleum Ministry, some outlets saw demand rise by as much as 30-33 per cent.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 12:01 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 12:01 IST
India NewsLPGPetroldiesel pricesHikeassembly elections 2026

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