No politics behind orange Vande Bharat trains, says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

He said it is due to these reasons black boxes in aircrafts and ships are of orange colour.

"Even rescue boats and life jackets, which National Disaster Response Force uses, are of orange colour."

The Indian Railway launched its first orange-grey colour Vande Bharat train on September 24 between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. It was one of the nine Vande Bharat trains that Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off on September 24 in a video conference.