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No power can stop India from being biggest exporter of weapons in 25-30 years: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said that when the government's vision and the private sector's innovation align, then the country reaches new heights.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 13:23 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 13:23 IST
India NewsRajnath Singhweapons

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