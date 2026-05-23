No power can stop India from being biggest exporter of weapons in 25-30 years: Rajnath Singh

<p>Shirdi: Defence Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath-singh"> Rajnath Singh</a> on Saturday said no power can stop India, once considered an importer of weapons, from being the biggest exporter in 25-30 years.</p>.<p>After inaugurating an ammunition manufacturing unit at Shirdi, Singh said the target is to take the private sector role in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/defence">defence production</a> to 50 per cent.</p>.<p>"The private sector is not just a supplier of nuts and bolts in defence, but also a producer of state-of-the-art weapons systems," he added.</p>.India's defence exports have grown 25 times since FY2017.<p>Singh said that when the government's vision and the private sector's innovation align, then the country reaches new heights.</p>.<p>"All have to work together to make India the hub of munitions and automation," he added. </p>