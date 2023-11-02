Nitish echoes I.N.D.I.A's discontent with Congress at CPI rally in Patna

The Bihar Chief Minister said the parties opposed to the BJP government had come together to form the I.N.D.I.A coalition but, of late, there has not been much progress on that front.

“We spoke with all parties, and urged them to unite to protect the country from those who are trying to alert the country's history. For this, meetings were held in Patna and elsewhere. I.N.D.I.A was formed but, of late, nothing much is happening,” Nitish said in the presence of CPI General Secretary D Raja.

“There are Assembly elections in 5 states. Congress is more interested in it. We were all working together to take the Congress forward but they aren’t worried about all this. Their interest is more in the Assembly elections right now. So after the polls, they may call everyone again after their elections," Nitish said.

I.N.D.I.A partners were upset with the Congress for not taking all on board in poll-bound states. Akhilesh was vocal against the way Congress dealt with the SP and said it could expect the same treatment in Uttar Pradesh when they sit together to discuss seats for Lok Sabha elections.

Akhilesh also reminded the Congress that the party fared well in 2018 but it lost its government in Madhya Pradesh to defection while its organisation faced trouble in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Though he was not overtly critical of the Congress, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said fighting together in these five states would have been good, as his party’s talks with the Congress in at least three states collapsed.

Since its Mumbai meeting in August-September, I.N.D.I.A bloc has not been able to move forward. Its decision to hold a rally in Bhopal could not move forward following objection from Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath. CPI(M) also expressed its reservation over various committees formed and refused to send a representative to its coordination panel.

Sources said any forward movement will happen only after December 3, when the counting of votes for five states will happen. There were plans to hold rallies in Patna, Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati and Delhi.