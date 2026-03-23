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No proposal for complete loan waiver for farmers: Sitharaman

When the Income-tax Act, 1961, came into force, she said, the exemption continued through the repeal and savings provisions.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 09:56 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsNirmala Sitharamanloan

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