Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

No proposal to impose lockdown, politicians should stop rumour mongering: FM Sitharaman

The minister also said the government will remain on its 'toes' to keep fiscal deficit under check while ensuring the burden of rising global crude oil prices does not fall on the common man.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 13:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 March 2026, 13:01 IST
India NewsNirmala SitharamanWest AsiawarLockdown

Follow us on :

Follow Us