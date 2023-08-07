No proposal to revive MP quota for admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas: Education Ministry

"There is no such proposal, at present, to revive the quota for Members of Parliament for admission in Kendriya Vidyalayas. KVs are opened primarily to cater to the educational needs of the wards of transferable central government employees including defence and para-military personnel, Central Autonomous Bodies, Central Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Central Institute of Higher Learning (IHL) by providing a common programme of education throughout the country."