No provision in law to provide copy of charge sheet in court language: Supreme Court

The court's judgement came while allowing an appeal by the CBI against the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order to provide a copy of its charge sheet to two Vyapam scam accused in Hindi since it was the official language of the criminal courts in the state.

The CBI said the accused were highly educated and knew English well. It further said charge sheets in Vyapam scam cases are very bulky and their translation into Hindi is a very time-consuming and costly process.

The bench said an accused may ask for supplying translated version of the charge sheet if he is unable to understand the language.

However, if the accused is led by an advocate who is conversant with the language of the charge sheet, there will not be any requirement of furnishing translations.