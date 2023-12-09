No purpose will be served by keeping me in custody: AAP's Sanjay Singh tells court

"For the sake of convenience, a copy of the said supplementary complaint has been filed on record today on behalf of ED using a pseudo name for the said witness in above said complaint at different places," the judge directed.

The court will further hear the matter on December 12.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Singh on October 4. The ED has alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.