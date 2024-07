The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that there would be no re-examination for NEET-UG, after hearing a bunch of petitions, Bar and Bench reported.

Fact that leak in NEET-UG 2024 took place at Hazaribagh and Patna is not in dispute, the SC said.

"There is absence of material to conclude that result of NEET-UG 2024 exam is vitiated or there is systemic breach. Data on record does not indicate systemic leak of question paper," the apex court said.