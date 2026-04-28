<p>New Delhi: Alarmed by a series of fire incidents involving sleeper buses, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-gadkari">Nitin Gadkari</a> on Tuesday warned that new sleeper coach buses will not be registered without mandatory physical and video inspection of fire detection systems and emergency exits.</p><p>“Safety of passengers in buses is very, very important,” Gadkari said while addressing the Busworld India Conclave 2026 here.</p>.Nitin Gadkari directs full monsoon preparedness for national highways in Karnataka.<p>“Without physical and video inspection of fire detection systems, emergency exits with hammers, emergency lighting, and other safety features, new sleeper coach buses will not get registered,” the Minister stated.</p><p>Insisting that the government is not against traditional bus body builders, he said passenger safety cannot be compromised.</p><p>Gadkari urged manufacturers to modernise their facilities and adopt new technologies to meet the required safety standards.</p><p>The revised Bus Body Code (AIS-052), which came into effect from September 1, 2025, a mandatory standard that specifies safety, structural, and design requirements for all bus bodies built in the country.</p><p>According to Bus Body Code, only automobile companies or Centre-accredited facilities will be allowed to manufacture sleeper coach buses.</p><p>According to the new safety regime, Road Transport Authorities will check each and every individual sleeper coach bus, which will be uploaded on the Vaahan portal.</p>.KSRTC redevelops parking facility for buses at Majestic.<p>The standard was introduced to regulate the previously unorganised bus body-building sector, improve passenger and driver safety, and ensure uniformity in construction.</p><p>The move comes after several fire accidents in sleeper coaches highlighted critical safety lapses, including flammable interiors, inadequate emergency exits, and lack of proper fire safety equipment.</p>