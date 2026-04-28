Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

No registration of sleeper buses without fire safety inspection: Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari urged manufacturers to modernise their facilities and adopt new technologies to meet the required safety standards.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 16:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 April 2026, 16:03 IST
India NewsNitin GadkariBusesMinistry of Road Transport and Highwaysfire safety

Follow us on :

Follow Us