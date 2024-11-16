Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

No regular hearing matters on Wednesday, Thursday in Supreme Court

According to current practice, fresh admission matters are listed on Mondays and Fridays, also called miscellaneous days.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 15:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 15:36 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us