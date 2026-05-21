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No respite from heat wave: North India bakes at 48°C; temperature in Delhi reaches 46°C

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a heat wave for the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 46 degrees Celsius.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 06:49 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

No respite from heat wave: North India bakes at 48°C; temperature in Delhi reaches 46°C

In one line
North India faces extreme heatwave with temperatures soaring to 48°C, straining power grids.
Key points
Record-breaking temperatures
Uttar Pradesh's Banda district recorded the highest temperature in India at 48°C, while Delhi reached 46°C, exacerbating heatwave conditions.
Power demand surge
India's peak power demand hit a new all-time high of 265.44 GW due to increased use of air-conditioners and coolers during the heatwave.
Air quality concerns
Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 153, highlighting environmental strain alongside extreme heat.
Seasonal deviations
Delhi's minimum temperature was 31.9°C, 5.2°C above the seasonal average, indicating prolonged and intensified heatwave conditions.
Key statistics
48°C
Highest recorded temperature in India
265.44 GW
Peak power demand during heatwave
5.2°C above average
Delhi's minimum temperature deviation
153
Delhi's air quality index (AQI)
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 21 May 2026, 06:49 IST
India NewsDelhiheatwavesummer

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