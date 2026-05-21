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North India faces extreme heatwave with temperatures soaring to 48°C, straining power grids.
Key points
• Record-breaking temperatures
Uttar Pradesh's Banda district recorded the highest temperature in India at 48°C, while Delhi reached 46°C, exacerbating heatwave conditions.
• Power demand surge
India's peak power demand hit a new all-time high of 265.44 GW due to increased use of air-conditioners and coolers during the heatwave.
• Air quality concerns
Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 153, highlighting environmental strain alongside extreme heat.
• Seasonal deviations
Delhi's minimum temperature was 31.9°C, 5.2°C above the seasonal average, indicating prolonged and intensified heatwave conditions.
Key statistics
48°C
Highest recorded temperature in India
265.44 GW
Peak power demand during heatwave
5.2°C above average
Delhi's minimum temperature deviation
153
Delhi's air quality index (AQI)
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 21 May 2026, 06:49 IST