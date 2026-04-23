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No restriction on women to enter mosques, AIMPLB tells Supreme Court

The counsel also said, for a woman, it is preferable that she stays at home and prays, and she gets the same religious reward but if a woman wants to come, she can.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 17:21 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 17:21 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAIMPLBMosqueMuslim women

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