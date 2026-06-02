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No role for any third parties to resolve India-Nepal border issue: MEA after Balendra Shah seeks UK, China's involvement

Nepal and India have had an old boundary dispute over Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani. India has consistently maintained that the territories are part of Uttarakhand.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 13:13 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 13:13 IST
ChinaNepalUnited KingdomMinistry of External Affairsborder dispute

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