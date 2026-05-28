<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-doval">National Security Adviser Ajit Doval </a>on Thursday called for a firm and unified approach against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/terrorism">terrorism</a>, asserting that there could be no "double standards" in combating the global threat.</p>.<p>Doval made the remarks while addressing the first International Security Forum and the 14th Meeting of High Representatives for Security Matters in Moscow, according to the Indian Embassy in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia</a>.</p>.<p>The forum, hosted by Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, focused on "Challenges and Threats to International Security in the context of the Emergence of the Multipolar World".</p>.<p>During his address, Doval stressed the need for countries to take a clear stand against terrorism.</p>.<p>"There cannot be double standards in the fight against terrorism. Responsible nations have to evaluate their choices and decide whether they support sponsors of terrorism or counter them with decisive action," he said.</p>.<p>The National Security Adviser also underscored the need to reform international institutions established after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/world-war-ii">World War II</a>, arguing that existing structures were no longer adequately equipped to address present-day security challenges.</p>.<p>Doval said reforms should make global institutions more representative and responsive to emerging realities.</p>.'No reason to believe India reconsidered its approach to energy cooperation with Russia,' says Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson .<p>"The reforms must give greater representation to and factor in the views of the Global South," he said.</p>.<p>Addressing concerns over regional instability, Doval highlighted the importance of safeguarding global trade routes, particularly amid continuing tensions in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a>.</p>.<p>He emphasised the need to ensure "the safe and uninterrupted movement of trade through international waterways including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea".</p>.<p>The Indian Embassy said Doval is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the forum over the next two days.</p>.<p>His visit comes against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions, including the conflict in West Asia, concerns over maritime security and the continuing Russia-<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ukraine">Ukraine</a> war, all of which have had significant implications for global trade, energy markets and international security.</p>.<p>India has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy as the preferred path for resolving international conflicts while maintaining engagement with all sides involved.</p>