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No serious LPG shortage reported by auto-part makers so far: Govt

'Component manufacturers have not reported any serious LPG supply shortage,' Ministry of Heavy Industries Additional Secretary Hanif Qureshi told reporters .
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 00:26 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 00:26 IST
India NewsLPG

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