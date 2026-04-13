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No serious LPG supply shortage reported by auto component makers so far, says govt

The government has also advised the industry to use cleaner fuels, such as electric furnaces and PNG, wherever available, he added.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 16:29 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 16:29 IST
India NewsLPGAuto componentsPNG

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