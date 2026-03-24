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No shortage of anti-rabies vaccine, rabies immunoglobulin in India: JP Nadda

India has an annual installed capacity for production of about 8.17 crore vials of ARV and 1.77 crore vials of RIG annually, Nadda said.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 09:12 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

No shortage of anti-rabies vaccine, rabies immunoglobulin in India: JP Nadda

In one line
India has surplus anti-rabies vaccines and immunoglobulins, with production exceeding domestic demand.
Key points
Adequate supply confirmed
Union Health Minister J P Nadda stated there is no shortage of Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) and Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG) in India, with supply far exceeding demand.
Production capacity
India produces 8.17 crore vials of ARV and 1.77 crore vials of RIG annually, with only 58 lakh animal bite cases reported.
Export potential
The surplus stock allows for exports, with 64,131 kg of RIG and 2,81,139 kg of ARV exported in 2024-25.
Key statistics
8.17 crore vials
Annual ARV production capacity
1.77 crore vials
Annual RIG production capacity
58 lakh
Total animal bite cases annually
2,81,139 kgs
ARV exports in 2024-25
64,131 kg
RIG exports in 2024-25
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 24 March 2026, 09:12 IST
India NewshealthVaccinesrabies

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