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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
India has surplus anti-rabies vaccines and immunoglobulins, with production exceeding domestic demand.
Key points
• Adequate supply confirmed
Union Health Minister J P Nadda stated there is no shortage of Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) and Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG) in India, with supply far exceeding demand.
• Production capacity
India produces 8.17 crore vials of ARV and 1.77 crore vials of RIG annually, with only 58 lakh animal bite cases reported.
• Export potential
The surplus stock allows for exports, with 64,131 kg of RIG and 2,81,139 kg of ARV exported in 2024-25.
Key statistics
8.17 crore vials
Annual ARV production capacity
1.77 crore vials
Annual RIG production capacity
58 lakh
Total animal bite cases annually
2,81,139 kgs
ARV exports in 2024-25
64,131 kg
RIG exports in 2024-25
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 24 March 2026, 09:12 IST