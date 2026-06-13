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No shortage of energy in India; LPG, oil supply situation comfortable: Hardeep Singh Puri

The petroleum and natural gas minister said oil prices rose across the world in the wake of the Iran conflict.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 15:39 IST
India NewsfuelLPGHardeep Singh Puri

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