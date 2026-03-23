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No single woman director in 179 govt-owned cos, public sector enterprises: Govt data

Under the Companies Act, 2013, a certain class of companies are required to have at least one woman director.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 12:59 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 12:59 IST
India NewswomenCompanies ActbusinessDataPublic Sector Enterprises

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