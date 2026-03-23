<p>New Delhi: As many as 179 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/government">government</a>-owned companies, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/public-sector-enterprises">public sector enterprises</a>, do not have a single woman director as required under the companies <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/law">law</a>, the government said on Monday.</p>.<p>Under the Companies Act, 2013, a certain class of companies are required to have at least one woman director.</p>.<p>Every listed company and every other public company having paid-up share capital of Rs 100 crore or more or having a turnover of Rs 300 crore or more is required to appoint at least one woman director on its board.</p>.<p>Out of 708 government-owned companies, including Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs), which are required to appoint at least one woman director on their boards, 529 companies have appointed at least one woman director and 179 companies have not appointed at least one woman director.</p>.Govt to set up 'Education to Employment and Enterprise' committee to promote services sector.<p>"The non-compliance of minimum threshold limit of appointment of woman director are company specific and other administrative reasons," Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra in a written reply to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> on Monday.</p>.<p>The specific time period was not disclosed.</p>.<p>He also said separate data in respect of penalties collected from government-owned companies is not maintained centrally.</p>.<p>Till March 13 in the current fiscal year, there were 668 female and 3,423 male directors on the boards of government-owned companies, according to data provided in the written reply.</p>