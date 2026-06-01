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No social media, negative news helped crack exam: JEE Advance topper Shubham Kumar

According to results announced Monday morning, Shubham topped JEE-Advance-2026, scoring 330 out of 360.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 05:15 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 05:15 IST
India NewsEducationstudentsSocial mediaJEE AdvancedTopperEntrance exam

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